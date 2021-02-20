«We have been run over, devastated, with a feeling of anguish; It has been a very unpleasant situation for everyone ”, confesses the former managing director of the SMS Asensio López Santiago, yesterday in Murcia. / VICENTE VICÉNS / AGM JAVIER PÉREZ PARRA Saturday, 20 February 2021, 02:48



Asensio López leaves the leadership of the Murcian Health Service in a very different way than he would have liked. After a very tough year, dealing with the pandemic and with only one day of vacation in all this time – a Friday in October when he went to gather strength in the mountains – the controversy over vaccinations has forced him to leave the b