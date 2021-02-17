The SMS managing director addresses his workers in an “open letter”, while more and more voices suggest that he will be dismissed Asensio López. / Martinez Bueso JAVIER PÉREZ PARRA Wednesday, 17 February 2021, 02:52



The Managing Director of the Murcian Health Service (SMS), Asensio López, has written an “open letter” to all professionals in which it emphasizes that the vaccination process has been carried out «at all times under the criteria, coordination and supervision of the public health technicians of the Ministry, taking into account the orientation