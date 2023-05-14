A goal from the Spaniard is enough for the Blancos with 20 to go to give Ancelotti three points: the Blaugrana can be crowned champions if they win the derby

Barcelona could win La Liga tomorrow evening, but to do so they will have to beat Espanyol in the derby. This is the consequence of Madrid’s victory over Getafe, 1-0 with Asensio’s goal in a game without emotions for an abundant hour that leaves Real -11 from the blaugrana with 4 days to go.

Getafe at risk — Ancelotti had other thoughts: on Wednesday he has to go to Manchester to win the Champions League final against City, who are on the field tomorrow for singing issues (the celebration of Eurovision). So many substitutions, three points and only one bad news: 5 minutes from the end Camavinga asked for a substitution and on the bench he had his left knee wrapped in ice. Getafe remain in the relegation zone, but the fight with Espanyol, Valencia, Valladolid, Cadiz and Almeria is wide open. See also A-1 female: Monza gets up, Bergamo another two gold points

Massive turnover — Thinking about the match against City, Carlo used only 4 possible starters in the Champions League: Courtois, Militao (who was disqualified in the first leg in Europe), Camavinga moved to the middle and Valverde. Unedited formation therefore with Lucas Vazquez, Militao, Nacho and the returning Mendy in defence, Ceballos and Tchouameni in the double pivot, Valverde, Camavinga and Hazard behind Asensio, used as the most advanced striker. For the Belgian’s second appearance as owner in La Liga, the other was made up for on 11 September, over 8 months ago.

No saves — With Getafe desperate for points and Madrid uninterested it was a game full of yawns. In the first half, only the shots from Maksimovic, Aleña and Juan Iglesias on one side, and Ceballos on the other were worth mentioning. Not even a parade.

Mayoral occasion — After the break Ancelotti introduced Kroos for Mendy by sending Camavinga to play full-back and centralizing Hazard, and the Bernabeu (52,201 spectators) eager for a minimum of show got excited by Modric’s warm-up. Getafe came close to taking the lead with Mayoral’s header from a corner. See also Real is not just Benzema. Ancelotti wins again and approaches the title. Whistles to Bale

The changes — After an hour of play Ancelotti removed Valverde, Hazard (booed) and Ceballos and brought in Vinicius, Mariano (booed) and Modric. Bordalas replies with Munir, Algobia and Angileri for Mayoral, Mata and Portu.

Courtois and Asensio — In the 66th minute there was the first, truly remarkable save: great flight by Courtois on a nice right-footed shot from 20 meters by Juan Iglesias, with the ball deflected for a corner. His colleague David Soria was decidedly less fortunate, who 4 minutes later was surprised by an involuntary and decisive touch by Maksimovic on a left foot shot by Asensio from the right corner of the penalty area at the end of a maneuvered action by Madrid, with assist by Lucas Vazquez. For Asensio 9 goals in this Liga. Madrid are the team that scores the most from outside the area: 16 goals.

Camavinga out — The match briefly heated up: a goal from Vinicius was disallowed for offside, a great save by Soria following a diving header by Asensio served by Kroos. Then the entry of Odriozola, 32 minutes until tonight in Liga, for the injured Camavinga. And the final whistle, with the Bernabeu who greeted his favorites leaving for the English mission with the auspicious classic “We are the kings of Europe”. See also What is the fastest expulsion in the history of Liga MX?

