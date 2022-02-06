PreviousLive Chronicle

A whiplash from Asensio was enough for Real Madrid to leave Granada in the gutter. And, by the way, dye this very white League even more white. Without a match to rewind, Real got by with the Balearic bingo and with its biggest expansion in the second half. Asensio and a little more bugle in the second half were enough to overcome a Granada reduced to Maximiano, their goalkeeper, the only noteworthy trace of him in Chamartín. The rest, football in bulk.

one Courtois, Marcelo (Nacho, min. 83), Alaba, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Modric (Dani Ceballos, min. 86), Camavinga (Federico Valverde, min. 45), Kroos, Isco (Jovic, min. 64), Rodrygo (Hazard, min. 64) and Marco Asensio Luis Maximiano, Germán, Carlos Neva, Raúl Torrente, Quini, Myrto Uzuni (Douglas Arezo, min. 79), Luis Milla (Rochina, min. 80), Puertas (Raba, min. 70), Gonalons, Alex Collado (Njegos Petrovic , min. 70) and Luis Suárez (Jorge Molina, min. 62) goals 1-0 min. 73: Marco Asensio. Referee Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz Yellow cards Modric (min. 68), Marco Asensio (min. 73) and Germán (min. 91)

It was a relief victory for Real, diminished by casualties and, for the first time this season, under suspicion after the skid in San Mamés. Carlo Ancelotti did not flinch, leaving Bale in the storage room again and not turning to Hazard until the last stretch. Ancelotti to his own and with his own. No commercial concessions, only sports.

The cruder football is without the currencies of Vinicius and Benzema. For Madrid and for anyone who enlisted them. It was seen in Chamartín, where, from the outset, a rotten Madrid sailed without further ado and a gloomy Granada fluctuated without further ado. As a result, a silky match, without a soundtrack. In many moments, all in flip flops. Real was not going; The Nasrid group did not come. In many sections, until the second half, a pestiño. Two yawns, one white and one red and white.

Ancelotti is clear about it. There is no cry of presents! of Hazard and Bale, who do not show up even with the team in a thong without their best forwards. A waste, some say. A matter of merits, cut and attitude, the Italian coach must maintain, more inclined to recruit Isco as a battering ram than those who assumed strategic claims. Isco was never a boar, but he had a feverish point that has not been guessed in Bale for centuries and that Hazard barely drips. Without a drummer in attack, Real was reduced to an ordinary swing of the ball. Only a couple of pecks from Asensio and Isco and a clearance to the crossbar by Neva dismayed Maximiano, the firm visiting goalkeeper. Before, Granada was able to visit Courtois, winner in a duel with Puertas. They were five minutes and little else was known about Granada in attack.

Casemiro’s loss at the last minute left Madrid flat on the axis. Camavinga burst in, taken by his comrades as an expendable halt. The young Frenchman is about to graduate, but it is not yet clear in what position. Ancelotti saved him the second act, when Valverde entered so that Kroos would lend himself as Casemiro, no matter how much he usually annoys him. Not this time, because there was no opponent to bother him, so the German joined the cause without much displeasure.

At the foot of Milla

Seen a shaved Madrid, the Andalusian team lowered the volume as much as possible. Play to not play. No shocks. No back and forth game. At Milla’s feet is a team; without Mile in transit is much more opaque. Robert Moreno still suffers from altitude sickness from Diego Martínez’s successful Granada. A team to be defined between what was yesterday and wants to be today.

Rodrygo did not join the strength of Isco and Asensio’s parentheses, incidentally the whole day. So many times opening for Vinicius and Benzema, the time has come for all three. As distinguished escorts, Kroos and Modric, who did not activate until the second period, when Real, on the shoulders of Valverde, changed gear and their opponent was reduced to a platoon of defensive pickets. In front, Maximiano, by far the first and great supporter of Moreno’s team.

Without boasting, but Madrid pressed after the break when Ancelotti wanted to put another gear. Hazard and Jovic for Isco and Rodrygo. He was already a slightly sparkling Real, with another chest, more captivating. Granada, limited to the role of resistance, with the ball as a cumbersome artifact, overcast, with no way out. So dwarfed that he invited the local cavalry on the adventure. Militão was going, Alaba was going. And Marcelo, of course. And he stretched the Valverde convoy. The soloist on duty was missing. Asensio, for example. The Balearic put his stamp. A terminal shot with his left foot that left Maximiano like a stalactite. Few footballers in the League have his hit, dry, instantaneous. Cold-chested player, his effusive celebration was shocking. Maybe it’s finally time for him. Talent is plenty. The spirit in sight is something else. He already has an endorsement, he has equaled his goalscoring figures as a madridista. Well, he needs Madrid – and Spain – a Marco Asensio with bone.

Granada did not respond to Asensio’s goal, which is not loose of ingenuity. Maximiano’s area suits him more than others’, for which he finds it difficult to find shortcuts. Not once did he worry Madrid in the final stretch. Not even in the entire second period. Asensio was enough to settle a day underlined in red after the scourge cupbearer in San Mamés and the casualties of Benzema, Vinicius and Casemiro. The League is yours. Only Real can lose it with a colossal crash and an extraordinary play-off from a rival. Without football to frame, Madrid rules the championship with an iron fist.

