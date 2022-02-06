Ancelotti’s Madrid punches the table in La Liga and increases its lead over its two biggest supporters, as both have left points on this matchday. Sevilla equalized after missing a penalty in the last minute and Betis lost at home 0-2.
A Real Madrid with casualties but with the same base as always jumped onto the field with the obligation to beat Granada. It seems that since the Super Cup in Arabia this team has run out of fuel. He came back in extremis against Elche in the Cup, drew against the same rival in La Liga and lost to Athletic in the Cup. Madrid is going downhill and the physical and football downturn is more than evident. Ancelotti’s teams are characterized by starting the year very well, but in the January slope they tend to lose momentum and that’s how it has been, it’s very difficult to compete with 14 players.
Madrid today has no ideas in attack, without Vini JR it is a totally different team and with him it is no longer what it was. Added to the loss of Benzema, Carlo’s team had to cling to Asensio like a straw, because Rodrygo has made it more than clear that he will never pull the car. Marco was stellar, it seems that he has regained his confidence and the desire to play football and he remembered the young player who broke into Madrid in the early years. Another of those who comes out marked is Camavinga, retired at halftime, despite not having the fault of playing in a position that is not his. Militao was the hero of the night, one more day the center-back who was marginalized by Zidane showed that he can mark a decade in Chamartín.
A flat, boring and gray match where the only thing that could illuminate the Bernabéu public were the sparks of an Asensio who tried again and again until he scored his goal. Madrid only have to face Villarreal next weekend to visit the feared PSG, if Benzema and Vini JR are not back by then, things will not be easy for the Whites.
