Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The Athletic newspaper revealed that Spanish international star Marco Asensio, Real Madrid winger, has decided to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer, although he has not yet officially signed.

The newspaper said that Asensio, by choosing Paris, may be the first deal for the team this summer, and the final signing of the transfer contract is likely after the end of Real Madrid’s match in the last round of the “La Liga” league, Sunday, against Athletic Bilbao.

Goal.com stated that Asensio had contacted both Xabi Alonso, technical director of Bayer Leverkusen, and Unai Emery, technical director of Aston Villa, England, and each of them wanted to include him in order to inform them that he had decided to join Saint-Germain.

The site revealed the details of Saint-Germain’s offer to Asensio and said: The player will receive a fixed salary of 8 million euros, provided that some other variables are added to it according to the level of performance and tournaments, so that the maximum salary and bonuses can reach 12 million euros, and the contract extends to 4 years with the existence of Clause allows a fifth year increase.

The site revealed that Spanish coach Luis Enrique was “currently without work” who recommended the Saint-Germain administration to contract with Asensio when he was a candidate to coach this French team.

Marco Asensio, 27, replaces Argentine Lionel Messi in the center of the wing, after the latter decided to leave this summer. And if Asensio participates in the Real Madrid match on Sunday against Bilbao, it will be his last appearance in the “Blancos” shirt, thus ending a career of more than 7 years with the Royal Club.

Asensio played 50 games this season with Real Madrid in various competitions, but most of them were substituted “32 times”, scoring 12 goals and making 8 goals, and he won all possible championships with “Al-Merengue” since he moved to him from Real Mallorca, and the 2017/2018 season was his best season with Real. However, he was injured after the cruciate ligament of the knee in the summer of 2019, and since then he has not suffered any serious injuries.

Asensio’s record of achievements with Real includes 3 local league championships in the years 17, 20 and 2022, 3 Champions League championships in the years 17, 18 and 2022, the 2023 Spanish Cup, 4 Club World Cups, twice the Spanish Super Cup and 3 times the European Super.