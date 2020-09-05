The scare that took Marco Asensio last Tuesday during training with the Selection in Las Rozas (fell into bad posture during a match in training, feeling discomfort in the left knee, the same one that was operated on last summer after suffering a break at cruciate ligament anterior and in the external meniscus of that joint), the Madrid footballer worked yesterday normally in the Valdebebas gym. The Spaniard was examined, firstly, by the medical services of the National Team to later be observed by the Madridistas.

The good news that I only suffered an edema reassured both the player and Zidane, but has not removed the anger andn the bosom of club, who saw something precipitated the return of Asensio to the Selection. It is true that the player returned in very good condition after the stoppage due to the coronavirus. Zidane knew calibrate your minutes in that batch of 11 final matches: never started, played 331 minutes (The game that he played the longest was against Athletic in San Mamés, with 74 minutes, his first start) and he scored three goals in the nine games he played. That is why it has collided inside that Luis Enrique summoned him so soon. They didn’t want Hazard’s case to be repeated, who after recovering from his ankle injury, your cravings for being available for Roberto Martínez with a view to the Eurocup, they a relapse in the white defeat in the Levante field.

Everyone knows the potential of the player, whom Zidane wants to take advantage of so much for the band right, like playing a false nine (Lopetegui tested him there in the 2018 preseason and Zidane wanted to observe him in the summer of 2019, but his injury truncated everything). The French coach wants to expand his tactical record, especially in the attack: have five players important to him: Benzema, Hazard, Asensio, Rodrygo and Vinicius (The order of the factors does not alter the product). He does not have Bale, and wants to give another season to Jovic to calibrate you with more minutes (He participated in 27 games, but only completed 90 minutes on one occasion). And there appears the Asensio availability: both to play for the right band, therefore as false striker, and even by the left band.

For now, the club medical services have reviewed the edema to monitor its evolution: it has undergone two reviews. The player, after resting on Wednesday and Thursday, He no longer feels pain, but the club wants to avoid gestures or actions that may harm you. They want to avoid risks. The first, Marco Asensio himself.