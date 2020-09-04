Three days ago Asensio set off the alarms: he felt discomfort in his knee and the MRI revealed a injury to the left kneecap, of which he was operated and that he had almost a year off, forcing him to leave the concentration of La Roja. Fortunately, it turned out to be more of a scare than anything else. The winger put a positive note on this morning’s training by working out individually in the Gym.

It was the fifth session of a week in which Zidane he wanted to squeeze his players just two weeks before the league debut. Mariano continues to exercise on the sidelines as his future becomes clear. They also did Odegaard and Odriozola (it is his second training). Even without the internationals, the sensations that the squad is leaving in this ‘mini-preseason’ are outstanding.

Modric passes a ball under pressure from Fede Valverde.

Antonio Villalba (Real Madrid)



The training started with work on the Gym based on numerous series of exercises with and without weight. Later the footballers (except Asensio) jumped onto the grass to do ball technique exercises. Zidane organized a full field game To finish the day. The team will return to training tomorrow at the same time (11:00). The premiere in LaLiga will be on September 20, at the Reale Arena, against Real Sociedad (9:00 p.m., Movistar Partidazo).