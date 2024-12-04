Three weeks ago, when Militao’s right knee shattered against Osasuna, Ancelotti looked at his bench and there was Raúl Asencio (21 years old, Las Palmas). It was his first call-up to the first team, forcing the Italian to put him there due to so much weakness in defense. Carletto is not exactly the coach who most empathizes with the youth players of the teams he has coached, but when the need has become urgent, the young Canarian center back has emerged. And it seems that no one moves him from there anymore.Related News real madrid standard Yes Neither lack of leadership nor lack of courage: “Mbappé is an altruistic talent” Rubén Cañizares Ancelotti defends and applauds the Frenchman’s decision, by giving the penalty to Bellingham last Sunday and denies that he did it out of insecurity. “He is a central defender who generates confidence. He has shown it in these four games. He has positional knowledge, is always well positioned, feels very confident in himself, and has shown maturity and calmness when handling game situations. It has already clearly passed the test of fire. He can be considered a first team player because he has earned it. If I have to put him on the bench, I’m going to have to think a lot about it,” explains Ancelotti, delighted with Asencio’s emergence. The youth player, whose contract ends in a year and a half, already knows from the club that the idea is to improve his record and expand his relationship with Madrid. Right now, his contract is typical of a Primera RFEF player and the merengue entity is considering giving him a contract in accordance with what it means to play in the first team. He has reached there after a path in football that began in his homeland, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. Asencio began playing soccer for the Veteranos del Pilar team, a neighborhood club in his city. In his youngest year, the Unión Deportiva recruited him for their youth team and he was there until the children’s category: «He was a child with impeccable behavior. Good companion, natural, spontaneous, fun. “He loved playing soccer and it was already clear that he was going to stand out,” Tonono, head of recruitment at Las Palmas, explains to ABC. From those early ages, Asencio already had good handling with the ball, he had plenty of personality, and he was daring and brave. The island club highlights his football intelligence to understand the game and his ability to execute it. Mastery of space and time that stood out among the rest of the players: «He is a fantastic kid. A few weeks ago he was here greeting his former coaches and former teammates. We are very happy with the leap he has made in Madrid. He has earned it,” says Tonono. At the age of 14, Sixto Alfonso, Madrid’s scout in the Canary Islands, took him to La Fábrica, where since he was a cadet he has been burning stages with high marks until arriving at Castilla last season. There, he immediately showed that he had the makings of greater heights: «He is a boy with great abilities. I’ve been watching him for years and he’s a big team defender. A modern central defender, with speed, anticipation, personality, good long movement and powerful in the aerial game,” explains Santi Cañizares, whose son Luca, goalkeeper at Farense, was Asencio’s teammate for several seasons. Last year, with Raúl , was one of Castilla’s most outstanding players and, although the opportunity has come to him due to a series of fatalities that have caused a plague of injuries in the first team defense, the club smiles at the kid’s leap: “He has the conditions “suitable to be in the first team for many years,” they explain, while ensuring their innocence in the case of the dissemination of a sexual video of three former teammates having sexual relations with a minor. A fact reported by the girl’s mother and which is still awaiting judicial progress. Asencio was not present at all of this nor did he record anything, but as the recipient of the video he is being investigated. His lawyers, like Madrid, are totally convinced that his case will be filed, but he also knows that Justice is slow and that, until then, Asencio will have to deal with this stain (in fact, with Castilla, in some fields he has had “If the kid didn’t have a clear conscience and considered himself clean of guilt, he wouldn’t have such a good head and wouldn’t perform,” they say at the club.

