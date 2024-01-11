Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/11/2024 – 21:50

The Furnas Employees' Association (Asef) informed this Thursday, 11th, that it will challenge in court the monocratic decision of the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes who authorized the holding of the Eletrobras Shareholders' Meeting that approved the incorporation of Furnas.

The decision annulled two preliminary decisions from the Rio de Janeiro Court (TJ-RJ) and the Labor Court (TRT-1), obtained by unions at the end of 2023, preventing the meeting from being held, on the grounds that Eletrobras and the Union continue in conciliation determined by the STF minister, Kassio Nunes Marques, to resolve the dispute over the limitation of the Union's voting power.

“The Furnas Employees Association will aggravate the monocratic decision because it believes in the strength of the right in question. Asef continues to work intensely to alert Brazilian society to the serious risks of the merger of Furnas into Eletrobras”, informed the entity.