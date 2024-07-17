Berlin (WAM)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, and with the follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Aseel International Arabian Horse Club in Germany celebrated its 50th anniversary, with the participation of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society.

The celebration was named “His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan – The 50th Anniversary of the Aseel Arabian Horse Club”, in honour of His Highness’s efforts in supporting Arabian horses, all over the world, with the aim of developing and raising their status.

The celebration was attended by Mohammed Al Harbi, Director General of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, and Dr. George Zolms, Chairman of the Aseel Club.

The Emirates Arabian Horse Society participated in the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Aseel Club, with an Arabian horse show, with the participation of a knight wearing the traditional Emirati costume, reflecting the deep connection to Arabian horses, and the distinguished presence of the Emirati Society in events and activities related to them.

The celebration included shows of the club’s purebred Arabian horses, which demonstrated the splendor of performance, fitness, and skill of the Arabian horse. The celebration also included endurance and endurance races, and a group of horse riding sports mixed with authentic Arab culture.

After the conclusion, Al-Harbi and Olmez exchanged commemorative shields on this occasion.

It is noteworthy that the Aseel Club has been interested in Arabian horses for 50 years. The club is headed by Dr. George Olms, owner of the publishing house that bears his name. Olms is also considered one of the most important Arabian horse breeders in Germany and the owner of a horse farm.