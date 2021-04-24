Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will meet Saturday in Jakarta to discuss the political and humanitarian crisis

Caused by the February coup in Myanmar, at a summit attended by the head of the country’s military council, Min Aung Hlaing.

Hundreds of civilians have been killed by soldiers in Myanmar during almost daily protests since the February 1 coup.

The leaders of Indonesia and Malaysia called for a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), of which Myanmar is a member, due to the military council’s failure to respond to calls for an end to violence and the release of political detainees, including the leader.

Aun San Suu Kyi’s ouster

“This ASEAN leaders meeting is being held only for the benefit of the people of Myanmar,” Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said late Friday. “We hope the meeting will result in a better agreement for the people of Myanmar,” she added.