The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) warned Thursday of a “dangerous confrontation” between major powers over the situation in Taiwan.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations is hosting a meeting of 27 countries, including the United States, in a gathering that has so far been overshadowed by developments in Taiwan after a trip by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi this week.
The association warned that tension could lead to “unpredictable conflicts and unpredictable consequences” and called for maximum restraint.
“ASEAN stands ready to play a constructive role in facilitating peaceful dialogue among all parties,” a statement said.
China sent dozens of planes and fired missiles near Taiwan on Thursday in its largest-ever drill in the Taiwan Strait, as China’s anger over Pelosi’s visit to the self-ruled island underscored.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his US counterpart Anthony Blinken refused to meet each other, while planned talks between Wang and his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi were cancelled.
In his opening speech to the ASEAN ministers, Blinken said he understood that the Taiwan issue was on everyone’s mind and stressed that Washington’s policy had not changed.
“We oppose any unilateral efforts to change the status quo in Taiwan,” he added.
