The leaders of 10 Southeast Asian countries, including Burmese General Min Aung Hlaing, reached five consensuses on the situation in Myanmar. On the one hand, they agreed to hold a dialogue mediated by ASEAN; but on the other, there was no condemnation of the action of the Burmese military authorities nor a demand to release the political prisoners.

For the first time since the military overthrew the government of Aung San Suu Kyi and assumed command of the country, General Min Aung Hlaing attended an international meeting. It was the summit of the 10 countries that are part of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The leaders met this Saturday, April 24, in Jakarta, the Indonesian capital.

Although the body has a policy of decision-making by consensus and non-interference in the affairs of its member states, other countries such as China and the United States consider the body to be the best option to deal directly with the Myanmar military junta.

And, in fact, the political and security situation facing the nation since the coup on February 1, 2021 was one of the issues to be discussed. Although in the final declaration there was no condemnation of the violence by the Burmese authorities, nor a demand for the release of political prisoners.

Without specifically mentioning Myanmar, the declaration says that the political stability of member countries “is essential to achieve a peaceful, stable and prosperous ASEAN community.”

The only mention they made of the deceased during the protests against the military junta was when they expressed their “deep concern about the situation in the country, including reports of deaths and the escalation of violence.”

According to the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners (AAPP), at least 745 people have died in clashes with the police during the demonstrations. Even in a single day more than 100 deaths were reported.

Contrary to the condemnations by different UN bodies, which have criticized the actions of the Burmese military forces for firing firearms at the protesters, ASEAN did not refer to the Myanmar authorities at any point in the statement.

These are the five consensuses reached by ASEAN on the crisis in Myanmar

They did not do so either in the final declaration or in the document they issued with the five consensuses reached on the situation of the Burmese nation. The latter points out that the states agreed that there must be an “immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar” and, again without mentioning the military forces, added that “all parties will exercise the utmost restraint”

The second consensus is to hold a dialogue to seek a peaceful solution. They also spoke of appointing a special envoy from ASEAN to facilitate mediation and that the international body will provide humanitarian assistance. The fifth point was that both the special envoy and the delegation will travel to Myanmar to meet with the different actors.

“We try not to accuse him too much”: Malaysian Prime Minister on Myanmar’s military junta

When the leaders left the meeting, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced to journalists what the consensus they achieved consisted of, but did not explicitly respond to demands to stop the killing of civilian protesters.

“We try not to accuse him too much (that of Burmese General Min Aung Hlaing) because we don’t care who is causing it,” Muhyiddin said. “We only emphasize that the violence must stop. For him, it is the other side that is causing the problems. But he agreed that the violence must stop. “

Muhyiddin assured that the ASEAN rulers wanted a commitment by the leader of the Burmese military junta to restrict his security forces and the release of political prisoners, who number at least 3,371 according to the civil organization AAPP. “(Min Aung Hlaing) did not reject what was proposed by me and many other colleagues,” Muhyiddin said.

Despite this, nothing the Malaysian prime minister told reporters was recorded in the final document.

The release of political prisoners, a point in the press conferences, but not in the ASEAN statement

Muhyiddin was not the only one who spoke about the release of those held in prisons. “The release of political prisoners is a necessary prerequisite for the cessation of violence,” said Charles Santiago, head of the ASEAN group of Parliamentarians for Human Rights.

Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia, was blunt during the press conference. “An inclusive dialogue process must begin immediately, political prisoners must be released immediately, and a special ASEAN envoy must be formed, namely the ASEAN Secretary-General and the ASEAN President to encourage dialogue with all parties in Myanmar ”, he assured.

For his part, the Prime Minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong, was more cautious and expressed on Channel NewsAsia television that there is still a long way to go “because it is one thing to say that the violence will stop and political prisoners will be released; and another thing is to do it ”.

Despite these insistence to the media that it is important for the military junta to release the thousands of people it has detained during the protests, no petition in this regard was recorded in the official statement. The only mention in the final document was: “We also heard calls for the release of all political prisoners, including foreigners.”

In this photo released by the Indonesian Presidential Palace, Myanmar General Min Aung Hlaing arrives for a meeting of ASEAN leaders at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday, April 24, 2021. © Muchlis Jr. / Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP

Burmese General Min Aung Hlaing did not speak to the media after the ASEAN meeting ended.

In addition to him, the summit was attended by the leaders of Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia and Brunei; together with the Foreign Ministers of Laos, Thailand and the Philippines.

With Reuters