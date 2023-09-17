It was difficult for the city to wake up this Saturday after an intense night and early morning in the camp, but the bustle did not wait and from midday a festive atmosphere could be seen in the streets of the old town. This was helped by the almost thousand tourists who arrived on the ‘Viking Neptune’ cruise ship. The participants rode between them and through the center on the Roman bike, which once again was seen around the city. On the second day of Carthaginians and Romans the protagonism is Punic. The main streets and the terraces of bars and restaurants were very busy and the movement to the Alfonso XII Dock was continuous, where the representation of the Foundation of Qart Hadast took place in the year 227 BC.

The event was scheduled for 8:30 p.m. but started a quarter of an hour late. This moment was the premiere of the Carthaginian Council in the theatrical section. Before, the children’s event ‘In the footsteps of Carthago’ was held, where fifty children participated. They staged the moments before arriving in Mastia, when they were on the beaches near the city and already felt the need to get there. They were directed by Alfonso Sánchez, Sandra Ojeda and Alejandro Salmerón.

Already in front of the bay, the staging of the origins of the Carthaginian city, current Cartagena, was directed by Pepe Ortas. The historical content gained weight, in a script by Rosa Juaneda. The public came closer to the arrival of the Carthaginians to the Peninsula from Africa, to set up a settlement, and to the figure of General Hasdrubal, who trained a young Hannibal. This year’s novelty was an initial allegory where the general’s dream about Mastia was staged.

There were also fireworks with the raising of the Carthaginian flag in front of the façade of the Town Hall. And to the rhythm of drums and drums, with the Town Hall Square in darkness, the revelers marched in parades to the camp.

There, a couple of hours before, at 9 p.m., the ‘We are from here’ concert began, in which local emerging artists Elure, Aires de la Calle, Lydia Martín, Hombretuerca and Santi DJ participated. Both in this area of ​​the barracks and in the rest of the troop and legion locations, the party lasted well into the early hours of the morning.