The Ascoli season hasn’t started in the best way. First Ko in the league and away from Modena which promises to be decidedly difficult.

A nightmare first half experienced by the Marches. Tutino’s penalty opened the scoring for Cosenza, with the first half of the game ending 1-0 and 11 against 8!

First Nicola Falasco for double yellow, then Marcel Buchel and finally Francesco Forte. A first half characterized by nervousness for Ascoli who was inevitably condemned with a crazy triple expulsion. Meanwhile, the Serie B sports judge has issued the verdicts for the first day and the outcome for the Ascoli striker born in 1993 is not the best. Three rounds for Francesco Forte, guilty of having punched an opponent in the face with the ball not within playing distance in the 48th minute of the second half. This is the official note issued by the sports court. Only one turn instead for Buchel and Falasco.