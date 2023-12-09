Ascoli – An early final mid-season. This is Ascoli-Spezia. For both of them the situation is not the best. The Marche team are in dire straits, fourth from last in the standings with just 13 points collected in 15 days. They get by the Ligurians are even worse, second to last at 10. For this reason the “Cino and Lillo Del Duca” challenge takes on a particular meaning. It is worth double, as they say.

The official lineups

After the defeats against Sampdoria and Parma, Luca D’Angelo is called upon to revitalize Spezia. Some impulses were seen in his brief management, but intermittently. The goal is to find continuity and, above all, points. Despite the absences of Dragowski, Reca and Wisniewski, the eagles will try to react from today. In the 4-3-2-1 of the Pescara coach, Zoet is in goal. The defense is the same one that limited Parma’s attack, the best in the championship, for more than ninety minutes. Captain Nikolaou will govern the defense. With him Muhl, Amian and Elia. In midfield, the great former player Cassata won the run-off with Zurkowski: he will be the right midfielder. On the other side there is the immovable Bandinelli, in the middle Salvatore Esposito. The two attacking midfielders tasked with feeding Francesco Pio Esposito’s verve are Verde and Kouda.

On the other side, Castori also has to deal with the infirmary. For the match against Spezia he will not have Falzerano, Caligara, Nestorovski, Kraja, Tavcar and Bogdan available. Leading his 3-4-1-2, therefore, are strikers Rodrigues and Mendes. Masini moves behind them. Adjapong, Milanese, Di Tacchio and Falasco man the midline, while the defensive trio is made up of Bellusci, Botteghin and Quaranta. Veteran Emiliano Viviano in goal.