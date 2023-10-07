Ascoli – The Ascoli challenge it could prove decisive for Andrea Pirlo’s future at Sampdoria. The coach at Del Duca proposes a Sampdoria with a new formation, the 3-5-2, throwing the young Uruguayan Gonzalez into defense from the 1st minute. Kasami and Verre return to midfield from the first minute, while in the end it is Yepes who wins the run-off with Ricci. In attack, confirmation of the pair seen last Sunday against Catanzaro, namely Esposito and Borini. The news is in goal, where Ravaglia, fresh from renewal, is preferred to Stankovic.

The official lineups

Ascoli – Viviano; Bayeye, Botteghin, Bellusci, Falasco; Caligara, Di Tacchio, Falzerano; Rodriguez, Mendes; Nestorovski. On the bench: Barosi, Bolletta, Haveri, Gnahoré, Kraja, Giovane, Quaranta, D’Uffizi, Milanese, Adjapong, Manzari, Masini. All.: Avenues.

Sampdoria – Ravaglia; Ghilardi, Gonzalez, Murru; Stojanovic, Kasami, Yepes, Verre, Barreca; Esposito, Borini. On the bench: Stankovic, Panada, Lotjonen, Malagrida, Girelli, Askildsen, Ricci, Vieira, Giordano, De Luca, La Gumina, Delle Monache. All.: Pirlo