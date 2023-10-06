The hosts are having a good time while Sampdoria is in the midst of a results crisis

Ascoli-Sampdoria is preparing to be one of the most intriguing matches of this day in Serie B. Three consecutive useful results for the hosts, after a start characterized by 5 knockouts, a crisis that seems to have no end for the Blucerchiati returning from the fifth defeat in eight games. The Del Duca match promises to provide emotions and, above all, it will be a watershed for Breda and Pirlo too.

THE ASCOLI-SAMPDORIA PREDICTION — After a difficult start, Ascoli seems to have found the right team, something that didn’t happen to Sampdoria who in the last round suffered their fifth defeat in eight matches which caused Pirlo’s team to slip to penultimate place. However, the five points obtained so far have all come away. This data, combined with a reaction of pride that is expected from the Blucerchiati, means that an interesting play is the one that refers to the Planetwin365. See also NBA player arrested for drunk driving and carrying a weapon

THE RATES OF ASCOLI-SAMPDORIA — For the main betting sites, the match between Ascoli and Sampdoria will be quite balanced. A success for the hosts starts from the 2.50 of Pokerstars Sport, passing through the 2.60 of Snai and the 2.65 of Sisal. A success for Sampdoria instead starts from the 2.66 of Betflag, the 2.75 of Betfair and the 2.83 of Netbet and Planetwin365. The X instead stands at 3.10 for PokerStars Sport, 3.18 for Betway and 3.26 for Netbet. Only nine goals have been scored by Ascoli, even fewer by Sampdoria which stops at 7. The two teams score little but the defenses have conceded 11 and 12 goals respectively so far, which is why the Goal score also in Saturday’s match is slightly favored with odds starting from 1.80 from Snai, 1.81 from Leovegas and 1.91 from bet365. No Goal is only slightly higher at 1.90 for Betfair and 1.93 for Leovegas and Planetwin365. In this sense, the Under 2.5s are also favored at 1.65 for Goldbet, 1.70 for Bet365 and 1.73 for Betfair. It is therefore unlikely that there will be a consistent number of goals at the Cino e Lillo Del Duca stadium with the Over 2.5 rising to 2.10 for Sisal, 2.12 for Leovegas and 2.14 for Betflag. See also Sudtirol, another party on the wire: Rover in the 92nd minute for the 1-0. Bari must come back on the return leg

THE MARKERS — At Ascoli, coach Breda will be able to count on one certainty: Pedro Mendes who has already scored five goals in this championship. The Portuguese, even for bookmakers, can make the difference with the odds of one of his goals set at 3.50 by Sisal and Snai and at 3.60 by Pokerstars Sport. Odds that rise to 6.50 for bet365 and 7.25 for Sisal in the case of the first goalscorer. Sampdoria side put maximum trust in Fabio Borini, who scored from a penalty kick also in the defeat against Catanzaro. A goal from him is worth 3.50 for Planetwin365 and 3.60 for PokertStars Sport. The chances of him unlocking the match are at 7.25 for Sisal and 8.50 for bet365.

STATISTICS AND PRECEDENTS — If balance reigns in Saturday’s match between Ascoli and Sampdoria, the same can also be said for the previous ones. In fact, in the three Serie B matches, the home success in 1978 was followed by a draw in 2022 and a success for Sampdoria in 2011. Not only that, the hosts struggled to find the feeling with the goal against the Blucerchiati: only one goal every He has been active in the last four matches played. See also WEC | Shakedown Peugeot 9X8 Hypercar: is there a rear wing?

