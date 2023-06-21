The man accused of killing his two-month-old son died in prison after a sudden illness: he was serving a life sentence

Many remember his story, marked the Italian news twelve years ago, in 2011. Denny Pruscino died after an illness following a game of soccer in the Due Palazzi prison in Padua, where he was serving a life sentence.

He was together with the other inmates and at the end of the match, he accused a sickness and was taken to the infirmary, to await the 118 health workers. The latter reached the prison, but were unable to do anything.

The case of little Jason

Denny Pruscino was arrested in 2011 for the murder of his 2-month-old baby, the little Jason. He wasn’t his natural father but he had married his mother and given him his surname. One day, annoyed by that poor baby’s constant crying, he started to slamming it against the sofain an attempt to silence it. Later, together with his wife, who has done nothing to stop him, he is undone of the body.

The two closed him in a black bag, perhaps still alive, and threw him into a dumpster not far from their home, in Piave di Morro (Ascoli Piceno).

The social workers had them already carried away two children and they had entrusted them to other families. Under indictment, along with Denny Pruscino, too Katia Reginellawho is serving today 18 years’ imprisonment.

The other allegations against Denny Pruscino

In 2018, Pruscino was also charged with gang violence against a woman and sentenced to six and a half years and fines of 20 thousand euros.

It is a news story that today, unfortunately, many still remember. A few hours ago the news spread that the father who took the life of little Jason died following a sudden illness after a soccer match in prison. Denny Pruscino had 42 years old.