Ascoli Piceno, a container that fell from a shelf falls on him: 4-year-old boy dies

A four-year-old boy died this morning in Acquasanta Terme, in the province of Ascoli Piceno. According to reconstructions, the little boy was in the garage when he allegedly threw a barrel of ferrous material from a shelf at himself. Despite attempts by 118 personnel to revive him, there was nothing they could do. The Carabinieri intervened on site.