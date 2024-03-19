A 15-year-old boy died after falling from the roof terrace of his home in Grottazzolina, a center in the province of Ascoli Piceno. The lifeless body was found this morning on the side of the road near the house. When help arrived, alerted by a passerby, there was nothing left that could be done. The police are investigating, the hypothesis is that it was an accident, perhaps the consequence of a careless gesture in a context to be clarified. The teenager fell during the night or in the early hours of today from a height of 9 metres. «We are shocked, we join in the pain of the family members», says the mayor Alberto Antognozzi.