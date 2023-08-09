New adventure for goalkeeper Emiliano Vivian. The former goalkeeper of Palermo, Sampdoria and Fiorentina among others has been officially purchased from Ascoli on a free transfer, as a mentor for the owner Davide Barosi . Contract until June 2024 for him who thus commented on the choice of the Marche square. Below are his statements Sports newspaper:

“I wanted to be part of a group, to be the protagonist and play in a square that thrives on football, I know there’s a good project, things are done well, I wanted to go back to Italy. About fifteen days ago I had a chat with the director, then we spoke again, reaching an agreement was very easy. Last year I had thought about quitting for post-career opportunities and not because I didn’t feel like it anymore or I wasn’t well; in reality in the I’ve played a lot of games in the last three years, so I asked myself if I really wanted to quit. I told myself that I still wanted to have fun.”