First declarations as the new goalkeeper of Ascoli for Viviano. The ex Palermo and Sampdoria ready to restart from Serie B.
New adventure for goalkeeper Emiliano Vivian. The former goalkeeper of Palermo, Sampdoria and Fiorentina among others has been officially purchased from Ascoli on a free transfer, as a mentor for the owner Davide Barosi. Contract until June 2024 for him who thus commented on the choice of the Marche square. Below are his statements Sports newspaper:
“I wanted to be part of a group, to be the protagonist and play in a square that thrives on football, I know there’s a good project, things are done well, I wanted to go back to Italy. About fifteen days ago I had a chat with the director, then we spoke again, reaching an agreement was very easy. Last year I had thought about quitting for post-career opportunities and not because I didn’t feel like it anymore or I wasn’t well; in reality in the I’ve played a lot of games in the last three years, so I asked myself if I really wanted to quit. I told myself that I still wanted to have fun.”
#Ascoli #Viviano #thought #quitting #fun
