Pictures from the playing field (photogallery)

Ascoli-Genoa, images from the playing field

In the Secolo XIX selection, some images from the Ascoli-Genoa playing field





Ascoli – A draw without conceding a goal for Genoa than in Ascoli maintains the unbeaten status of the new coach Gilardino able in four days to win 4 points. In the third match of the week, the rossoblùs dominated, as is now customary in the first fraction, narrowing the lead, however, only in the final with a shot by Coda (replaced in the interval with Puscas), after a nice triangle with Jagiello, which Guarna rejected with his foot. In the second half Ascoli was more incisive and many substitutions for both teams with Gilardino who first switched to a 4-4-2 and then returned to a 4-3-3 but only collected a header from Sabelli which Guarna flew to deflect for a corner saving your own door.

The landlords, on the other hand, almost took the lead with one triple conclusion within the arc of the same action. first Dionisi diagonally with the ball hitting the post, Gondo on the rebuttal with a sure shot but Sabelli saves on the line then finally Collocolo puts to the side. For Gilardino this is the second game in charge of the Grifone, since he was called up last Tuesday to replace the sacked Blessin, who he keeps not only unbeaten but also with a clean sheet as already happened against Sudtirol. Both races prepared with just two days of training. The coach will now have a week to prepare for the super challenge against leaders Frosinone scheduled for next Sunday at the Ferraris.