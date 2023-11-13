Change on the bench at Ascoli, where Fabrizio Castori, 69, was called in instead of William Viali, sacked today. For the latter, a true specialist in the cadet championship, it is a return to a place to which he is very attached. Castori had in fact already coached the Bianconeri in 2010-11, arriving in the current season, with Ascoli last and ultimately obtaining a difficult survival. Now an equally complicated task awaits him, with the team in great difficulty and fourth last in the standings at 12, with seven knockouts in these first thirteen rounds. Last Saturday they lost at home to Como: a defeat that cost Viali his bench.