Our book of the week is a classic of the black subgenre called domestic thrillerpublished in 1958. It is about The hours before dawnby Celia Fremlin, a novel that knows how to address the emotions suffered by Louise Henderson, a wife overwhelmed by the tasks that the time reserved for women, unhappy and burdened by the problems that magnify her perfectionism and her complex of being a bad mother and bad housewife, when they rent a room to a high school teacher. The presence of the stranger unleashes the entire plot. “It is much more than a great mystery novel,” says José María Guelbenzu in his review, “it is a novel that shows with sharp intelligence a guilty experience of femininity and motherhood still recognizable in our time.”

In the fiction section, the latest installment of Alan Parks’ series dedicated to his detective Harry McCoy stands out. Also with a month of the year in its title (it’s going for the fifth installment) and also with the dirty Glasgow of the seventies as a backdrop, A disastrous May will not disappoint its fans. We didn’t come to have funby Nordic author Nina Lykke, is a sharp critique of the literary world. I almost don’t remember anymore is the literary debut of journalist and now librarian Clara Morales: thirteen stories linked by the thread of memory. And The life aheadby Magalí Etchebarne, is made up of four stories where several women live half-absorbed and unable to escape the pain of the past or that which is to come.

As for non-fiction, we review this week The Persiansby Lloyd Llewellyn-Jones, an entertaining book that shows that studies on the Persian world, now seen as multicultural and multiethnic, have been freed, although not sufficiently, from the orientalist and Eurocentric prejudices of the classical authors, irreplaceable but biased; All can be, a curious volume in which Vicente Undurraga, based on a list of verbs in the infinitive, describes the scope of possibilities of the night; and Consciousness or collapseJordi Pigem’s commitment to mental asceticism in the face of information overload and the presence of invasive algorithms.

