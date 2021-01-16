Ten Nepalese were the first climbers in the world to climb, in the middle of winter, at the top of K2, at 8,611 meters above sea level. Nicknamed “the wild mountain”, the K2 is located on the border between China and Pakistan. It is the second highest peak on the planet. For several weeks, around sixty mountaineers from all over the world have been trying this crazy climb.

The Nepalese team took advantage of a good weather window, below -50 ° C, to reach the summit. Most of them were equipped with oxygen masks. One of them, Nirmal Purja, a former British special forces soldier, wrote: “We are proud to have been part of human history and to show that collaboration, teamwork and a positive mental attitude pushes the boundaries of what we think is possible“. So far, only 450 people have managed to climb K2, but never in the middle of winter. This climb is known to be the most difficult in the world.