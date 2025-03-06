03/06/2025



Daniel Pastor and the owner group of the CD Malaga 1903 They have entered “as partners” in The Atlético Unionas confirmed to ABC from the Murcian club, current leader of group 4 of Second RFEF. An arrival that, as Radio Marca Málaga has advanced, could cause the entity to leave the municipality of the Region of Murcia in which it has been settled for years in the event that the team ends up making the leap to the first federation, the possible destination being Málaga. Nor is the possibility of a change of residence discharge although finally this set fails to rise in category.

Despite the entrance of new partners, Julián Lunalawyer by profession, continues as president, at least until the end of the season. The leader of Atlético Unión has been keeping the club for eight years and the entrance of investors is a relief for an entity that has barely sponsors, which has modest facilities and receives an annual subsidy of about 9,000 euros. With just 200 partners, surviving in Second RFEF in these conditions is almost a miracle and much more in case of a possible promotion to the bronze category of Spanish football at the end of the season.

Leader of his second RFEF group

As ABC has learned, the deadline for City Council to pay the subsidy of this season was the month of January, but that money has not yet arrived. Despite this, the sports trajectory is being exemplary. In the absence of nine days, the Atlético Union, a set trained by José Miguel Camposhe is the leader of his second RFEF group with 48 points, four more than the Torremolinos Youth, although the Malaga have a game less due to a postponement.

The intention of Daniel Pastor and the owner of the CD Malaga 1903 (founded in 2023) would be to ensure the promotion and move the team next season to the city of the city of the Costa del Solas reported by Radio Marca Málaga, which would cause a change of name for the club. A change of residence and name to which the Spanish Football Federation would not put impediments because there are numerous precedents.









At the same time, the multiprophity group would detach from the UD Torre del Mar, one year and two months after Pastor and its partners were made with their property.