The film 'Ascenso' (2024), known internationally as 'Upgrade', quickly positioned itself as one of the most viewed titles in Prime Video. With a plot that combines romance, deception and a series of unexpected events, the plot captures the audience's attention from the first moment. Starring Camila Mendes and Archie Reneaux, this film tells the complex relationship between Ana and Will, whose secrets and truths put their love to the test. In this note, we unravel the mysteries of the ending of 'Ascenso' and explore the key moments that define the destiny of its main characters.

What is the plot of the movie 'Ascent (2024)'?

'Ascenso' focuses on young Ana (played by Camila Mendes), who finds herself immersed in an unusual situation, occupying a first class seat next to Will (Archie Reneaux), a businessman who mistakes her for a successful art gallery owner. Choosing not to reveal her true identity, Ana embarks on a journey full of deceit and passion. What begins as a simple game of appearances soon becomes a deep emotional bond between the two, as they explore a foreign country together, experiencing unforgettable moments.

What happened between Will and Ana?

Their love story begins with a chance meeting on a plane, in which a simple drinking accident serves as a pretext for Ana and Will to start a conversation. As they share champagne and confidences, Ana decides to lie about her career, without imagining that this chance meeting would mark the beginning of an intense relationship. The plot thickens when it is revealed that Will's mother owns a valuable art collection, an object of desire for Ana and her boss, Claire (Marisa Tomei), which triggers a series of events that will test the sincerity and feelings of the protagonists.

Why do Will and Ana end their romance?

The breaking point in Ana and Will's relationship comes when secrets and lies come to light. An unfortunate encounter and photographic evidence reveal Ana's true identity (who does not own an art gallery). Despite Ana's efforts to right her wrongs, the trust between them is severely damaged, marking the temporary end of her romance.

The famous actress Camila Mendes plays Ana in 'Ascenso'. Photo: Amazon Prime.

How does the movie 'Ascent (2024)' end?

Against all odds, 'Ascenso' offers us a hopeful ending. Ana, now running an art gallery in New York, organizes an event that Will attends, which marks the beginning of a new opportunity for both of them. In a gesture of reconciliation, Will appears with meaningful gifts, closing the circle of their love story with a hug and the promise of a future together, symbolized by a peculiar work of art that accompanies their reunion.

How does Will find out about Ana's double life?

The revelation of Ana's double life comes indirectly, when Ana's actions and decisions begin to raise suspicions. Although the film does not show a specific moment of confrontation, it is through third parties and unexpected circumstances that Will begins to question the veracity of Ana's stories. This discovery puts their relationship to the test, forcing them both to reflect on the importance of honesty and trust.

Did Ana and Will end up together?

Despite the obstacles and challenges, 'Ascenso' concludes with the reunion of Ana and Will, proving that love can overcome misunderstandings and past mistakes. Their reconciliation, filled with hope and promises of a new beginning, leaves viewers with a feeling of satisfaction.

Where to watch the movie 'Ascenso' (2024) for FREE in Latin Spanish?

