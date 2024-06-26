Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The German Ralf Rangnick, the coach of the Austrian national team, could not believe his joy after the historic and deserved victory achieved by his team over the Dutch national team 3-2 in the third and final match of the group stage of the European Nations Cup “Euro 2024”. He and his technical, medical and administrative staff celebrated with the players on the field of the Berlin Olympic Stadium after the match, and their large fans (more than 20 thousand spectators) shared this joy with them for this victory, which has not been achieved for 34 years, specifically since May 30, 1990, when the Austrian national team defeated the “Orange” team 3-2 in a friendly match held in Vienna. Since then, the Austrian team has not won over the Netherlands, but has lost 7 times in a row.

“It is unbelievable that we ended up topping a group that included the two greats, France and the Netherlands,” Rangnick said after the match. “We started the tournament with a good performance against Les Bleus, but we lost to a goal scored by one of our defenders. We were more than a match for Les Bleus, then we managed to beat Poland, and now we are beating the Netherlands.”

Rangnick, who refused to coach Bayern Munich in order to continue his adventure with the Austrian national team, commented: If anyone had bet on our victory against the Netherlands, whether they were men or women, they would have become rich now.

The Austrian fans, along with the players and technical staff, sang the song: “I am from Austria” by the famous Austrian singer Reinhard Fendrich, which is the song that the fans sang during their country’s first match in this tournament.

The entire city of Berlin celebrated the historic achievement of the Austrian team, as there is a large Austrian community in this German city.

Austria are waiting for the team they will face in the round of 16, which will be known this evening. It is likely to be the second in Group F, meaning Turkey, Georgia or the Czech Republic, depending on the results of these teams. Austria have a full week to prepare for the round of 16 match, which is scheduled to take place on July 2.