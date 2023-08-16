In the Dossier of the Ministry of the Interior dedicated to public order, there is no trace of the problem linked to road safety. The matter was denounced by Giordano Biserni, president of the Association of supporters of the traffic police, with an intervention on the site of the Asaps.

43 pages without a line about it…

“Even in 2023 as in 2022, the Dossier of the Ministry of the Interior, a well-made ‘bible’ on security and public order in Italy, a rich document of no less than 43 pages, was once again not reserved not even a line, just one, to the topic (problem) of road safety. Baffling, even embarrassing. But do the Ministry of the Interior really consider road safety an irrelevant phenomenon with zero value?”asks Biserni.

26 pedestrians killed in the first 13 days of August alone

“Perhaps the Ministry did not want to tell us how many patrols it employed on the roads in this first slice of 2023, compared, for example, to those deployed just ten years ago, before the closure of a few dozen traffic police detachments? Or did the Ministry of the Interior not have global data on mortality from road violence in the first seven months of 2023? It was enough that they had asked Asaps and we would have provided them, informing the Interior Ministry that from the beginning of the year to last August 6, according to the historic Observatory of the small but highly motivated Forlì association, they are already dead 255 pedestrians on the streets, and 26 were killed in the first 13 days of August alone. Then also 113 cyclists. Furthermore, we could have reported that on weekends alone in the first seven months of 2023, 759 people have already died in road accidents and among them an impressive number of motorcyclists, exactly 254, of which 81 on weekends in July alone”.

Only deaths that occurred in the immediate aftermath of the accident are recorded

“We do not forget 32 children already taken from their lives in 2023 in mid-August – concludes Biserni – And the Observatory only records the deaths that occur practically immediately after the accident or shortly after, to which subsequent deaths during hospitalizations will then have to be added. Is it possible that all these road victims for the Viminale Dossier do not exist and are not relevant? An answer would be really desirable“.