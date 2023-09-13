The second weekend of September brings with it new mourning on Italian roads. From Friday 8th to Sunday 10th, there were 33 victims, compared to 27 the previous weekend. A balance that adds up to 60 lives lost according to the data provided by the Observatory Asapsthe Association of supporters of the Traffic Police.

Among the victims, 6 pedestrians

In the 72 hours they were 15 motorists died, 11 motorcyclists, 6 pedestrians and a cyclist. Two him multi-fatal accidents, which caused 6 victims. Sixteen fatal accidents on main extra-urban roads, while the vehicle leaving without the involvement of third parties was the cause of 5 fatal accidents.

13 victims were under 35 years old

Among the 33 victims, 13 had less than 35 years old: the oldest victim was an 88-year-old man, the youngest was a 16-year-old boy. There were 6 mvegetable gardens in Sardinia4 in Lombardy, 3 in Veneto, Lazio, Puglia and Sicily, 2 in Trentino Alto Adige, Marche, Campania and Calabria and one in Friuli Venezia Giulia, Piedmont and Tuscany.