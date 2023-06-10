Mr Smeriglio, you are the only Italian in the Socialists and Democrats group who voted against the resolution on arms.

“Glad I did.”

A principled pacifist position?

“In reverse. And we need to broaden our gaze, with respect to the Italian courtyard».

Meaning what?

«With this vote we have allowed rearmament with civilian funds throughout Europe!».

You explain.

«It’s not just about Italy: since June the arming of twenty-seven states has been allowed, including the “democracies” we fought against. A good result.”

«We have» who?

«The left that defends democratic rights. It is David Sassoli’s last battle before he dies».

Which?

“Put Poland or Hungary offside on so-called ‘conditionalities'”.

Or freedoms?

«The principle that was dear to David, as to all of us: do you want to stay in Europe but don’t respect the independence of the judiciary? You don’t get funds.”

And now?

“The battle goes up in smoke. The arsenals are being rebuilt, paid for by Europe, drawing on social and civil funds!».

Benifei says: we ask the Italian government not to use Asap.

«Not now, of course: but in a year who can stop it? We’re allowing it with a formal vote.”

Don’t believe in promises?

“I don’t believe it. The theme is that the dam has fallen, and if you allow me a water metaphor, a reservoir has been created».

Meaning what?

“All unrealized spending becomes potentially spending on weapons.”

Why?

“It’s a natural outcome. Such a sensational precedent, and an 80% majority allow everything».

What about the socialist amendments?

“They were a flimsy ploy.”

Really?

«If you give battle, put the “key vote”. In other words: if it doesn’t pass, I don’t vote for it”.

They didn’t.

«They already knew that the balance of power was in favor of the resolution. So it was like saying yes, getting the amendment rejected ».

Was it predictable, you say?

(bitter smile). “So predictable that it happened.”