Gyan is the top scorer in the history of the “Black Stars” team, with 51 goals.
“I want to seize this great opportunity,” he said during a press conference in Accra, Tuesday. The sound is clear in my ears and I surrender to it. It’s time.”
He added, “It is time to hand over the shirt and shoes, because I am officially retiring from football.”
memorable stations
- The former striker and captain of the national team participated in the 2006 and 2010 World Cups, and in 7 editions of the African Cup of Nations, where he finished runner-up in 2010 and 2015.
- The fans remember him in his international career for the penalty kick he missed against Uruguay in the last seconds of the second extra half in the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup, which was enough to make Ghana the first African team to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup, before Morocco achieved this achievement in the Qatar World Cup 2022.
- Gyan hit the crossbar before Ghana lost on penalties.
- He announced his international retirement in 2019, and finally played with Ghanaian Legon City until 2021.
- Gian played with many clubs, most notably Udinese in the Italian League (2003-2008), Rennes in France (2008-2010), Sunderland in the English Premier League (2010-2012), and Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates (2011-2015).
