The Lack of personnel in agricultural regional offices (Ocas) For the interinity and transfers conducted a few months ago by the administration has led to that there is only one veterinarian in some occasions of the province of Huesca, Teruel and rural areas of Zaragoza.

This personnel shortage is causing farmers and livestock, especially farms in the Turolense province, to be suffering delays in help collections. A situation that is also observed in the regions of Alto Aragón.

These problems have been put on the table by the Aseja Aragón agricultural organization during the meeting that its representatives have maintained with the Minister of Agriculture, Javier Rincón, in which other claims and proposals have also been exposed such as that related to the Royal Decree of pigsagreed with the sector, and that will be taken to the Ministry of Agriculture.

On this Royal Decree, which is expected to enter into force on March 9, Asaja Aragón has indicated that it is “written more by the Ministry of Ecological Transition than by the Ministry of Agriculture” for which they have requested the counselor to ask the map a extension until the end of the year.

The Aragon Family Agriculture Law It has also been addressed in this meeting in order to ask that the most harmful articles be repealed, such as 8, according to this agrarian organization, since it is causing damage to the daily life of the farms and is preventing the incorporation of young people to the Aragonese field or the change of ownership of livestock farms.

In relation to Agrarian insurance And before its increase that is being experienced, the creation of a monitoring commission has been requested and transferred to the map this matter. The Secretary General of Asaja Aragón, Ramón Solanilla, has stated that from the Aragonese community the budget for insurance subsidy is being uploaded, although it is observed at the same time that insurance increases their costs. “It is a matter that worries us a lot,” he said.

Finally, the next ones have been addressed Election Agriculture Committee elections about which the Agrarian Organization considers that they are important to alleviate a problem that had been enquist. “We consider the sector to vote and we would like it to be a unique list with all agricultural organizations that concurred. It was a formula that had always been made until the last elections.”