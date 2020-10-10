new Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said that Indian Muslims are the most satisfied in the world. He said that people of all religions stand together when it comes to Indianness.

Now AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has reacted sharply to his statement. Hyderabad MP Owaisi said, “What is the measure of happiness? Not that a person named Bhagwat keeps telling us how grateful we should be to the majority?”

Owaisi further said, “Is our dignity respected under the Constitution or not?” This is the measure of our happiness. Don’t tell us how happy we are. “

What is measure of our happiness? That a man named Bhagwat can always tell us how grateful we should be to the majority? The measure of our happiness is whether our dignity under Constitution is respected. Don’t tell us how ‘happy’ we’re while your ideology wants … pic.twitter.com/DjRe5lhSBx – Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 10, 2020

What did Bhagwat say?

Referring to the large number of Muslim soldiers in the army of King Maharana Pratap of Mewar in the war against the Mughal ruler Akbar, Bhagwat said that whenever the culture of the country has been attacked in the history of India, people of all religions join together Have stood

In an interview to the Hindi magazine ‘Vivek’ published from Maharashtra, the Sangh chief said, “Most of India’s Muslims are satisfied”. He asked whether there is a single instance in the world where the people of any country are ruled Any foreign religion that exists can still exist.

Bhagwat said, “Nowhere. This is only in India. ”He said that unlike India, Pakistan never gave the rights to the followers of other religions and it was made as a separate country of Muslims.

Bhagwat said, “Our constitution did not say that only Hindus can live here or it has been said that only Hindus will be heard here, or if you have to live here, you have to accept the primacy of Hindus. We made room for them. This is the nature of our nation and this inherent nature is called Hindu. ”

The Sangh chief said that Hindus have nothing to do with who worships whom. Religion should be connecting, uplifting and all should be threaded together.

Bhagwat said, “Whenever devotion to India and its culture is awakened and a sense of pride is born to the ancestors, then the distinction between all religions is eliminated and people of all religions stand together.” ‘

In the context of the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, the RSS chief said that it is not only for traditional purposes, but the temple is a symbol of national values ​​and character.

He said, “The reality is that the temples were demolished to suppress the morale and values ​​of the people of this country.” For this reason Hindu society for a long time wanted to rebuild temples. Our lives were stricken and we were humiliated by the demolition of our idol Shri Ram’s temple. We want to rebuild it, expand it and hence a grand temple is being built. ”

