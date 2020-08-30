Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon also stands with the ‘Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’ campaign. In the meantime, a post about Karma’s work is grabbing people’s attention. Sharing a picture of an audio book of The Secret Playing, Kriti wrote that the energy she would give to the environment, she would get the same energy in return. He said that a person who spreads negativity can be happy for some time, but they can never live in peace.

Kriti wrote in her post, ‘Think, have faith. I believe in energy. The thoughts you think and the words you speak decide what you will get. If you take out the negativity and despair, it can make you happy for that moment, but in the end you will never be happy. ‘

Kriti Sanon’s post has received more than 3 lakh likes so far and a series of comments are on. At the same time, on this post of Kriti, all social media users are agreeing on her.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on 14 June 2020. Sushant’s friend and his co-actress Kriti are demanding justice for him. Recently, he expressed his happiness on social media after receiving the responsibility of Sushant case to CBI. She was one of the few Bollywood people who attended Sushant’s funeral.