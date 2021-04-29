He always presents James Bond with the latest secret weapons – and is now supposed to support MI6 in real life: The British secret service is officially looking for a “Q”.

Specified by character Q: an Aston Martin DB5 1965 that was used in a James Bond film. Image: dpa

D.he scene belongs in every good James Bond film: The head of the development department of the British secret service, just known as “Q”, presents agent 007 with the latest secret weapons.

The international secret service MI6 has now actually advertised this post. Authorities chief Richard Moore announced on Thursday via Twitter. We are looking for an experienced company manager from the digital technology or mechanical engineering sectors, as stated in the tender.

“As a ‘Q’ you are responsible for the teams that implement technology to carry out our missions against the UK’s toughest opponents,” the job ad continues. In an interview with Times Radio recently, Moore said that the post was now officially called “Q”. The head of the authority has set himself the goal of making the service more visible to the public.