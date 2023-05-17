Researchers specializing in information technology, from computing to journalism, call for the creation of an intergovernmental body to monitor the development of technological development. in an article published in Nature, They suggest that it is a threat with characteristics similar to those of the climate crisis and, therefore, they demand that an entity similar to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change or (IPCC) be created in the that specialists from different areas such as politics, engineering or ethics sit together to monitor the global information distribution systems in a coordinated manner. That would include online banking, social media, search engines (like Google), and generative language models like ChatGPT.

They are not the only ones who are concerned. Less than two months ago, Elon Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and historian Yuval N. Harari signed, along with thousands of experts, an open letter to stop the uncontrolled race of artificial intelligence (AI). Yesterday on Capitol Hill, Sam Altman, co-founder of the company that created ChatGPT, sat before the Judiciary Commission for the first time to call for urgent action and advocated creating an international organization that would set standards for artificial intelligence in the style of how has done in the past with “nuclear weapons”. Geoffrey Hinton, godfather of this technology, left Google and says: “If there is any way to control artificial intelligence, we must discover it before it is too late.”

In the comment posted on Nature, experts agree that the risks generated by climate change or environmental degradation have the same complexity, scale and importance as those presented by the management of information at a global level, which is in the hands of few companies. As they argue, decision-making using algorithms can exacerbate existing social prejudices and give rise to new forms of inequality in different aspects. In the case of access to housing, they cite that the algorithms to guide the owners of rental houses, “have supported dynamics similar to those of the cartels” with respect to the restrictions of supply and price. And algorithms that direct police toward potential high-crime areas, using location data from previous arrests, “may exacerbate existing biases in the criminal justice system.”

Regarding social networks, they consider that the speed at which content is created and shared gives room for more misinformation and hate speech. Meanwhile, generative AI is already threatening the employment structures of entire industries and challenging societal perception on the basis of scientific knowledge. “ChatGPT could threaten the public understanding of science by promoting the production of texts that contain falsehoods and irrelevancies on an industrial scale,” they criticize. And they add: “The world is not culturally or legally prepared.”

The objective of this multidisciplinary group that they propose would not be the search for an international consensus or legal development, but rather to provide “a knowledge base that supports the decisions of governments, humanitarian groups or even companies” on a global scale. “Just as bodies such as the United Nations IPCC conduct policy-based assessments of global environmental change, a similar group is now needed to understand and address the impact of new information technologies on information systems. social, economic, political and natural world”, they write in the note, which has been signed by Joe Bak-Colemanresearcher of Craig Newmark Center for Journalism, Ethics and Safety at Columbia University and Carl T. Bergstromprofessor of biology at the University of Washington, among other experts.

Such a group, they say, would have more influence than independent researchers or nonprofits in convincing Big Tech to be more transparent. In their opinion, these companies are “deploying a series of tactics” to influence the social perception of their tools and also to stop external scientific research. For example, by limiting the type of data available for research, which often only includes information about user behavior, rather than the design or operation of the platforms themselves. “As independent researchers, we continually weigh the risks of companies taking legal action against us for core academic activities: collecting and sharing data, analyzing findings, publishing articles, and distributing results,” they argue in their commentary.

“An intergovernmental group representing the interests of UN member states could identify when current levels of transparency do not generate enough information”

To exemplify this, they highlight that in 2021, Meta, the owner of Facebook, sent a cease notice to researchers at New York University who had created a browser extension to collect data on targeted advertising on the platform. “From conversations with colleagues, we know that others have since been discouraged from doing this type of work,” they detail.

Another example of how social networks promote toxic content occurred when Facebook made its documents available to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in 2021. On that occasion, it became clear that its algorithm classified emoji reactions as five times more valuable than likes over three years. In this period, internal data showed that posts with the angry emoji were more likely to include potentially harmful and false content, such as incorrect claims about vaccines.

Until now, attempts to manage digital information ecosystems have consisted of putting in place barriers to protect user data, but have not shown how to reliably assess and prevent damage. Unlike the problem of climate change, characterized by an abundance of data, with comparatively well-understood causes and consequences, and quantifiable and evident long-term economic damage, the risks of information technologies is still little-known terrain. Mainly, because there is a lack of transparency on the part of those who dominate them: “An intergovernmental group representing the interests of UN member states could identify when current levels of transparency do not generate enough information.”

A panel like this, they argue, would also have credibility in non-Western countries, which they consider “crucial” as the repercussions of digital technologies cross borders and manifest themselves in different cultural contexts. “Although countries like China, Russia and the United States do not agree on how platforms and services should be released or limited, the consequences of the digital world transcend international borders. Any hope of negotiation between nations requires a clearer picture of what is happening and why, and what are the available policy responses.”

