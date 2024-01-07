And while it is true that no player should be above any institution, it is also healthy to remember that these institutions are made up of players, and many of them, despite having done things very well in their respective teams to the point of be considered legends, they ended up leaving through the back door.
The case of Rogelio Funes Mori with the Rayados del Monterrey reminds us of other footballers who experienced a similar situation with himself. Striped, Tigers and America. In this article we will mention five of them.
The Mexican goalkeeper was a legend with the Rayados del Monterrey team. Two-time league champion and three-time CONCACAF champion. However, when Antonio, the 'Turk' Mohamed, arrived at Rayados, contractual disagreements led to the departure of the 'Spiderman', who still has the hope of saying goodbye to the club he loves.
He arrived at Tigres in difficult times, he was on the verge of being relegated with the team, and although he always had offers from other clubs, he decided to stay with the university students. He was the captain of that squad that ended a drought of almost thirty years without a title, and in 2014 he left the institution in the middle of the preseason. He was filmed crying, because he did not want to leave Tigres. His destination? The Red Devils of Toluca.
He was the idol of many children who are now adults and remember him with great affection, even though he was never able to achieve a championship with the Tigres team. In 2007, in the middle of the season, 'Divino' Gaitán was dismissed for issues that were never fully revealed, but that, without a doubt, stained his great legacy as an Auriazul player.
After losing the league final against the Tuzos del Pachuca, contractual differences caused Cuauhtémoc Blanco to emigrate from the nest and wear the Chicago Fire shirt, in a goodbye that did not seem entirely fair to the azulcremas fans. Fortunately, these differences managed to be clarified and 'Cuau' was able to retire with the team that saw him born.
The Argentine attacking midfielder did things so well with the América shirt that he became captain of the Coapa team. He was present in the 2013 and 2014 camps, and was a two-time CONCACAF champion in 2015 and 2016. His last game as Azulcrema was in the final against Tigres, and he was sent off in overtime. America decided not to renew his contract and thus one of the last references of Americanism left the nest.
