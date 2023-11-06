It was known for several days that the Cruz Azul Football Club had zero margin of error to aspire to be among the 10 best teams in the tournament to play the Play-In, unfortunately for their cause their elimination was officially confirmed this past weekend on their visit to the Akron Stadium when they fell 1-0 against Club Deportivo Guadalajara, which left them without a chance mathematically speaking.
In this way, after the meeting, in a press conference, the celestial technical director Joaquin Moreno He spoke about what is to come for the La Noria team after its premature elimination from Apertura 2023.
“Planning is already underway, there is a project on the horizon, we are already trying to see and evaluate everything, and when (the tournament) ends, all of that will be taken to channel the project towards what the institution intends”
– Joaquin Moreno.
This confirms that the cement board is already working on planning for the next tournament and therefore, it is speculated that there will be changes in management positions and coaching staff, highlighting that such a situation will cause the Machine to start a new sports project from scratch.
According to information revealed by the journalist Juan Carlos Zunigathe first victims who will pay for the celestial failure are already here.
“Óscar Pérez and Joaquín Moreno are out of La Maquina. The board has the new boss of Cruz Azul practically closed and the South American coach who will lead the team,” he noted.
In the early hours of Monday, November 6, the same source revealed that the Chepo de la Torre and Victor Manuel Vucetich They will be one of the Machine’s first options to be the new coach.
According to information from the portal Let’s go Cruz Azul of Bolavipthe senior leaders headed by Victor Velazquez They would be planning to hire a new technical director from abroad with no experience in Mexican soccer. Which would be a controversial decision.
Likewise, there is uncertainty about who will take the place of Oscar ‘Rabbit’ Pérezsince there is speculation about the possibility of a new return of Jaime Ordiales or failing that Gerardo Torrado With experience in the Mexican national team, he could have a chance, although nothing has been confirmed yet.
