Real Madrid 1 – Manchester United 2

Real Madrid: Box (Lunin 46 ′); Odriozola (Sergio López 60 ′), Vallejo (Nacho 76 ′), Javi Sánchez, Theo (Reguilón 46 ′); Llorente (Isco 76 ′), Valverde (Kroos 76 ′); Bale (Odegaard 46 ′, Asensio 76 ′). Ceballos (Raúl de Tomás 60 ′), Vinicius (Óscar 60 ′); Benzema (Mayoral 46 ′).

Manchester United: De Gea; Darmian, Mensah, Bailly, Shaw; Fred (Tuanzebe 68 ′) m, Pereira, Ander; Mata (Garner 83 ′), Alexis, McTominay (Mitchel 79 ′)

Goals: 0-1 (17 ′): Alexis scores after a pass from Darmian. 0-2 (26 ‘): Herrera scores with a left foot. 0-3 (47 ‘): Benzema scores after a great pass from Theo.

Referee: Allen Champman. Yellow cards to Llorente, Valverde and Shaw. Red card to Fred (88 ‘).

Incidents: 60,000 fans at Hard Rock Stadium.

It took seven minutes for Real Madrid to put together a move worthy of the name. They starred in it, they could not be others with whom they jumped onto the grass, Gareth Bale and Benzema, with the collaboration of a newcomer, Odriozola. The triangulation ended in a shot outside the Frenchman, but confirmed that Lopetegui’s men were already on the pitch. 10 minutes later, Manchester, Alexis through, showed that they were there too. But the Chilean scored it, in the first goal (against) of the Julen era.

