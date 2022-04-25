Barça’s latest hits, out of the Europa League and complicating the Champions League classification of their own volition, will also affect the future decisions of the Barça club. That’s where Adama Traoré and Daniel Alves come in, the two signings of the winter market that have been falling. If Ferran (except in his last games) and Aubameyang represent the strong side of Mateu Alemany’s additions, the winger and full-back are the weak link in the chain of reinforcements. His future at Barça is not clear.

Defeated by Dembélé, Adama has been a substitute in the last eight league games, in which he has barely added 63 minutes. Weak in Europa League matches against Eintracht, Xavi has gradually lost confidence in him after some exuberant first days as a culé in which he impressed against Atlético de Madrid or Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Everyone then wondered why the winger from L’Hospitalet hadn’t had more minutes at Wolves a long time ago. It was even taken for granted that Barça would take over the purchase option (30 million euros) taking advantage of the fact that Wolverhampton has the same type of clause with Trincao. But that sparkling start has faded; and the continuity of Adama is no longer a priority for Barça. Five days before the end of the League, the striker will have a hard time changing that dynamic and changing the idea of ​​​​the club.

The case of Alves is also tricky. Memorable also on his return, especially in the match against Atlétco de Madridwho closed with a great goal celebrated in an iconic way while at the Camp Nou he surrendered to the old idol, was not registered in the Europa League and in LaLiga, where he should be indisputable, he has been losing prominence. His performance has dropped and physical discomfort has appeared (He could not start against Madrid and then suffered an injury against Levante that does not leave him alone). With a contract until June and without an automatic renewal clause, Alves is going to be a moral dilemma. No one can deny that the Brazilian spread good vibes and a good shot of adrenaline upon arrival, winning spirit and football details that the team needed. At times, its possible continuity was received with enthusiasm in the culé environment. And almost like an obligation. But that general impression has changed with the latest results, like everything in football. And now, not even his close relationship with the president, Joan Laporta, which allowed him to return to Barça; Not even his good relationship with Xavi, a battle partner for so many years in the team with the two trebles, could be enough for Daniel to extend the dream of Can Barça for another year as a bridge to the last great challenge of his career, the World Cup. Qatar.

