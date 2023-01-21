Such and such as 2023: the previews (judges, guests and imitations) of the third episode

This evening, Saturday 21 January 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the third episode of Tali e quali show 2023 will be broadcast, the nip version of Tale e quali show conducted by Carlo Conti and with Loretta Goggi and Giorgio Panariello on the jury and Cristiano Malgioglio. This is the third edition which will see five episodes for as many prime time evenings. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Advances

In the first four episodes there will be ten unknown characters who will perform by imitating different singers. All will be judged by the panel of talent jurors: Loretta Goggi, Giorgio Panariello and Cristiano Malgioglio. The judges will then choose the best two of each episode who will thus win the right to access the final: the fifth episode of Tali e quali. The best 8 will therefore enter the final, to which the top two finishers of the 2022 edition of this musical show will add up. Also in the cast are Gabriele Cirilli and Francesco Paolantoni who will find themselves among the ‘nips’ due to performances that have not met with great success. The program also provides for the presence of a fourth juror. The judge will be, as happened for Tale and which show, always “different”. There will be a copy of the tonight chef Antonino Canavacciuolo. Who will imitate him? Claudius Lauratta.

These are the imitations that we will see tonight, January 21, at Tali e quali 2023: Cher, the Kessler twins, Eros Ramazzotti, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Jackson, Dargen D’Amico, Achille Lauro, Laura Pausini, The Puppini Sisters, Lady Gaga and the Poohs .

Streaming and TV

Where to see Such and Which 2023 on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast on Saturday evening at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming or on demand via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.