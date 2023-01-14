Such and such as 2023: the previews (judges, guests and imitations) of the second episode

This evening, Saturday 14 January 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1 the second episode of Tali e quali show 2023 will be broadcast, the nip version of Tale e qual show conducted by Carlo Conti and with Loretta Goggi and Giorgio Panariello on the jury and Cristiano Malgioglio. This is the third edition which will see five episodes for as many prime time evenings. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Advances

In the first four episodes there will be ten unknown characters who will perform by imitating different singers. All will be judged by the panel of talent jurors: Loretta Goggi, Giorgio Panariello and Cristiano Malgioglio. The judges will then choose the best two of each episode who will thus win the right to access the final: the fifth episode of Tali e quali. The best 8 will therefore enter the final, to which the top two finishers of the 2022 edition of this musical show will add up. Also in the cast are Gabriele Cirilli and Francesco Paolantoni who will find themselves among the ‘nips’ due to performances that have not met with great success. The program also provides for the presence of a fourth juror. The judge will always be “different” as happened for Such and what show. Nino Frassica will be there tonight.

These are the imitations that we will see tonight, January 14, at Tali e quali 2023: Vasco Rossi, Noemi, Jovanotti, Elisa, Fausto Leali, Cristina D’Avena, the Rolling Stones, Michele Bravi, Celia Cruz, Ivan Graziani, John Travolta and Olivia Newton John.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Such and Which 2023 on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast on Saturday evening at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming or on demand via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.