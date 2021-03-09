As the UK prepares to reopen, France and Germany are cautious





© France 24

In the United Kingdom, a nation under strict confinement since January 4, the first stage (of four possible) began to give way to a new normal by June at the latest. This first stage, among other things, includes the return to face-to-face classes. In France, the authorities have expressed concern about an occupancy rate in resuscitation services of 88%, similar to that seen in November 2020. In Germany, some cities continue to have a high incidence, therefore the authorities extended the restrictions until end of March.