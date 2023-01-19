Freezing was seen in many parts of the UK, as the Health Security Agency issued a level three alert for cold weather conditions.

The British charity has issued some advice on how people with diabetes can cope in cold weather.

“It’s really important to stay warm, as the cold can increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes, and diabetes makes people more at risk of these complications,” said Douglas Tweenford, chief of care at Diabetes UK.

He added: “Follow the advice and heat your home to at least 18 degrees Celsius in the rooms you use regularly and keep bedroom windows closed at night.”

As directed, keep a check on your blood sugar levels, and be prepared to adjust your diet or insulin dose.

You should also check your feet for any problems and monitor your medications well.

And it’s not just people with diabetes who have been urged to exercise extra caution, those with asthma and other lung diseases are also at risk.

“The cold can cause asthma attacks and serious attacks in people with other lung diseases,” said Dr. Erica Radford.

She added, “We advise people suffering from lung diseases to heat their home to at least 18 degrees Celsius in cold weather, although we realize that this will be a challenge for many this winter, but it is necessary for the place to remain warm to avoid emergencies.”

And she continued, “It is better to wear several layers of clothing than one layer, and it is also important to drink plenty of hot drinks.”

And she continued, “Since viral infections can also exacerbate symptoms of respiratory disease, it is best to avoid contact with people who have the flu or a cold.”