Because of the successive years of drought, the parliamentary group of the Party of Progress and Socialism (the Communist Party) sent a written question to Nizar Baraka, Minister of Equipment and Water, in order to urge him to take urgent measures to confront the thirst crisis during the coming summer.

In his question in the House of Representatives, Sky News Arabia listened to him, Rachid Hamouni, head of the Progress and Socialism team, said that “our country is from a period of drought, despite the recent rains, where the filling rate of dams so far does not exceed 34.3 percent, compared to 51.3 in percent during the same day last year, varying between the water basins, and the water brush is known to be an exacerbated depletion.

Hamouni warned the government that the summer season is approaching, and with it the dangers of interruption or disruption of the supply of drinking water in a number of regions of our country, with the problems and social protests that this may cause.

And the parliamentary official continued, “Based on your responsibility to monitor, anticipate and intervene, we ask you, the minister, about the list of regions (cities or groups) that will witness an exceptional shortage with regard to drinking water? We also ask you about the measures that you are working on in the field, with the general partners of your ministry. , in order to avoid any serious problems in this regard (drilling new wells, connecting to the network, desalination plants, maintaining the network, raising dams…).

For further clarifications, Rachid Hamouni, head of the parliamentary team of the Progress and Socialism Party, said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia” that within the framework of the oversight tasks authorized by the constitution and the internal system, they submitted this question to warn the Minister of Equipment and Water and the government that summer is approaching, Some areas suffer from water scarcity, especially drinking water.

Hamouni pointed out that despite the recent rainfall in Morocco, it is not sufficient, and the rate of filling of dams has decreased compared to last year.

The head of the parliamentary team added, “Today, we want to alert the government to take the necessary measures and enlighten public opinion regarding the urgent and proactive measures taken by the government to intervene in areas that will witness shortages during the summer.”

Regarding the areas that suffer from water scarcity, the parliamentary official highlighted that the team also wants to know the list of areas threatened today by water scarcity so that citizens can take precautions.

Hamouni said that for these reasons, the Progress and Socialism team is sounding the alarm, in order to push the government to find proactive solutions, avoid citizens’ protests, and organize marches in areas that will suffer from a water crisis next summer.

For her part, Omaima Khalil al-Fan, an expert in climate and sustainable development, warned in an interview with “Sky News Arabia” that Morocco is threatened with thirst during the summer, because it is witnessing water scarcity, which requires quick measures to ensure water for a number of residents of remote areas.

She pointed out that the filling rate of dams has decreased compared to previous years, as the filling rate of dams does not exceed 33 percent, in addition to the pressure on the water reserve due to the successive years of drought.

The environmental expert stressed the need for Morocco to develop proactive programs and adopt urgent policies and strategies to secure water reserves, in order to avoid the thirst scenario that threatens residents of douars and villages during the summer.

The “Association of Water and Energy for All” in Morocco, in turn, alerted, by studying the situation of water in our country, to the frightening decline in the capacity of dams, as the registered filling rate reached 33.7 percent, equivalent to 5.4 billion cubic meters.

The association clarified in a statement that this situation is more worrying, especially in the Moulouya and Umm al-Rabiah basins, each of which recorded a filling rate of 10.6 percent, which will raise the possibility of supplying drinking water.