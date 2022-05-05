Bonazzoli’s penalty at the start of the game launches Nicola’s team, then Verdi responds to Henry’s momentary equalizer: Campani out of the relegation zone

Salerno rejoices. Against Venice he wins and rises to fourth from last place. For the first time this season he is out of the loop that leads to B. Three points to overtake Cagliari who will be on stage at Arechi on Sunday. Under the pressure of 23,000 from the Salerno stadium, Nicola’s team pocketed the fifth useful result in a row (four wins).

One goal in time: Bonazzoli on a penalty at the start and then Verdi resolves it as soon as he enters. The Venezia conceded the goal-match after having centered the equalizer with Henry in the second half. Concludes in 10 (expelled at the end Ampadu) the team of Soncin that suffers the tenth defeat in a row and sadly remains in last place.

BONAZZOLI OF RIGOR – See also Tigres vs Mazatlan: schedule, TV channel in Mexico and the US, online streaming, possible line-ups and forecast Compared to Monday’s match in Bergamo, Nicola recovers Radovanovic in the center of the defense, moving Fazio to the left. And forward he inserts Bonazzoli in place of Verdi. Soncin relies on 3-4-2-1. Svoboda enters the back pack, with Ampadu advanced in the median alongside Peretz, while in the frontline there is Okereke with Aramu. Immediately the Venice forward: Ceccaroni engages Sepe. Incursion of Fazio, hands of Ceccaroni, Mariani passes from the Var and grants the penalty to Salernitana. At 7 ‘from the spot Bonazzoli scores his ninth goal in the league and Nicola’s team finds themselves in the preferential lane. The advantage allows the bells to brake the impact force released at the start. The forces must be balanced with the fatigue of the trip three days earlier with Atalanta, but also with the heat of May in Salerno. Venezia refines the dribble but finds no outlets. The Campanians, on the other hand, are able to give depth to the maneuver as soon as they advance. Only an attempt by Aramu, walled up by Nicola’s defense, goes into the account of the offensive raids. While Salernitana could double in the 37th minute when Caldara saves practically empty net from a blow from Djuric, triggered by Bonazzoli after a spectacular overhead kick by Gyomber. At rest it goes with the result of 1-0 for the hosts. See also James Rodríguez was injured again: Al Rayyan's statement

GREEN SOLVES – At the start of the second half Soncin brings Ullmann in place of Haps. Salernitana suffers. Aramu tries on a free kick, then Sepe flies to deflect Okereke’s parable. At 13 ‘the equalizer of the Venetians, Aramu’s cross, Sepe rejects Caldara’s header but can do nothing on Henry’s rebound. After the OK of the Var we start again from 1-1. Nicola brings Verdi in for Bonazzoli and Kastanos for Coulibaly: fresh energy is needed. Sepe also comes out for an eye discomfort after the intervention on the goal of Venice, between the posts goes Belec. Soncin also revives his team with the additions of Crnigoj and Busio for Okereke and Peretz. The Salernitana starts off again and doubles in the 22nd minute. Verdi is ready to strike by capitalizing on a rebound on a raid by Kastanos. Venezia does not give up and tries to straighten out the match. Nearly the equalizer with Caldara (just wide) and with another free kick from Aramu but the ball does not enter and after six minutes of recovery the Arechi explodes to celebrate the three points that throw the grenade towards safety. See also The documentary about Maradona that pushed Zlatan Ibrahimovic to decide the course of his career

