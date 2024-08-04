As China’s economy faces headwinds and growth slows, where do China’s wealthy stand, whose numbers are expected to swell from 98,551 to 144,897 by 2028?

According to a report by the American network “CNBC”, which was reviewed by the “Sky News Arabia Economy” website, the current investment trend of wealthy Chinese is “conservative”, as their money flows into international assets against the backdrop of the Chinese economy, which has stalled due to the besieged real estate sector. However, the country’s high-end real estate market remains a preferred asset..

Luxury Real Estate

“We have seen a significant increase in transactions within the luxury property sector in Shanghai,” the report quoted James MacDonald, head of China research at global real estate firm Savills, as saying, attributing this to the recent policy relaxation by the government.

He added that China has eased many restrictions on property purchases, leading to an increase in the launch of new high-end properties in city centre locations, which addresses pent-up demand.

Last May, the government cut the number of years people in Shanghai have to pay taxes before they can buy property to three from five, and lowered down payment rates for first-time buyers to 20 percent from 30 percent.

According to CBRE’s head of research in China, Sam Shih, luxury housing, especially in Shanghai, has been a good investment for local high-net-worth individuals and wealthy families in recent years due to its scarcity.

According to data provided by Xi, the transaction volume of newly built housing priced at at least $2.75 million per unit grew 38 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2024. Xi noted that 40 percent of these buyers are local residents in Shanghai.

Luxury projects such as Arbor in Shanghai’s upscale shopping district, The Bund Garden in Greentown and Shanghai Arch in the Lujiazui financial district sold out immediately upon launch, said Christine, head of Asia Pacific research at Knight Frank. China’s luxury property market is still primarily concentrated in the core areas of first-tier cities, she added.

“In the current landscape, luxury homes in Shanghai represent valuable assets for wealth preservation and liquidity, especially for ultra-high net worth individuals,” said Stephen Bao, chief investment officer of Hefeng Family Office.

Other local investment categories, such as the broader real estate market and listed stocks in China, are not very popular among the wealthy, the network quoted experts as saying.

External assets

“Chinese clients have traditionally tended to invest in real estate and local market stocks,” said Nick Xiao, CEO of Hong Kong-based multifamily office Haiwin International.

But these wealthy Chinese investors are embracing a growing and diverse range of asset classes, including currencies, private credit, private equity, U.S. Treasuries, and developed market stocks.

“For many Chinese clients, US and Japanese equities provide exposure to high-growth sectors and secular trends that will not reverse in the near term,” he added. US Treasuries help them secure historically high returns, and global private equity provides a layer of diversification on top of public market exposure.

Similarly, Bao noted that the inflow of funds into international assets by wealthy Chinese is reflected in increased allocations through qualified domestic institutional investors (QDIIs) and qualified domestic limited partnerships (QDLs). QDIIs are a system that allows financial institutions to invest in securities outside China. QDLs are a program that allows local yuan to be converted into foreign currencies for overseas investment.

According to Bao, wealthy Chinese are shifting toward capital preservation and higher-yielding, lower-risk products such as U.S. Treasuries, especially after experiencing losses in real estate and domestic stocks. “This contrasts with the more diversified investment approach of wealthy individuals in other parts of the world, who are often willing to allocate money to mutual funds and multi-asset portfolios,” he said.

Challenges facing the Chinese economy

Economic researcher Mazen Arshid commented in exclusive statements to the Sky News Arabia Economy website, saying: The Chinese economy is currently facing a set of challenges that affect its growth and stability, one of the most prominent of which is the economic slowdown.

“Although China has achieved impressive economic growth over the past decades, the annual GDP growth rate has declined to around 5.2 percent in 2023 compared to an average of around 10 percent over the past two decades,” Arshid added.

The economic researcher stated that this slowdown is partly due to several factors, including:

Structural transformations in the Chinese economy.

Shifting from an investment- and export-led growth model to one more dependent on domestic consumption.

The second challenge, Arshid said, is trade tensions with the United States and other major trading partners. The United States has imposed tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods, negatively impacting Chinese exports.

The third challenge, the economist stressed, is corporate and local government debt. High debt ratios mean there are significant risks of financial distress, especially in underperforming sectors such as real estate. For example, Evergrande, one of China’s largest property developers, has been hit by a major liquidity crunch in recent years, raising concerns about broader financial stability.

Chinese economy

In addition, economic expert, Jaafar Al-Husseinawi, explained in special statements to the “Sky News Arabia Economy” website that there are a group of challenges facing the Chinese, some of which are political and others of an economic nature, including:

China’s dependence in many industries on imported raw materials from outside China, including ores, minerals, oil and gas, and most of these countries suffer from a state of security instability, which makes the Chinese economy hostage to the internal conditions of those countries.

Most of the marketing outlets for Chinese goods go to the aforementioned countries, which also makes these goods subject to the previous challenges.

Regional threats represented by India’s ambition to climb to the top of the international economy as a strong competitor in the region, in addition to the state of political crisis, due to the historical hostility between the two countries.

In addition to internal challenges and problems.

The competition between China and the United States is one of the most prominent features of global economic policy in the modern era, as this competition represents challenges and opportunities at the same time.